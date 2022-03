Kenosha Police have joined a system that will allow people to share safety concerns and more with officers.

Ring Neighbors allows users to share videos, photos, texts and more as well as receive real time alerts.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it could be a useful tool in solving crimes.

You don’t need a Ring device to join and use the Neighbors App and all posts are anonymous.

Police say that in an emergency you still would need to call 9-1-1.