Kenosha Police Have a Busy But Productive Weekend

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they had a busy but productive weekend.

According to the department’s social media account, a traffic stop led to a drug trafficking bust along with the discovery of a firearm with a high capacity magazine. Police also reported that they helped to rescue 11 people from an attempted burglary and arson in progress.

Arrests have been made in both cases but no further details were immediately available.