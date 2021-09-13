Kenosha Police Have a Busy But Productive Weekend

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they had a busy but productive weekend.
According to the department’s social media account, a traffic stop led to a drug trafficking bust along with the discovery of a firearm with a high capacity magazine. Police also reported that they helped to rescue 11 people from an attempted burglary and arson in progress.
Arrests have been made in both cases but no further details were immediately available.
More great work this weekend. 2nd shift patrol removed another gun with a high cap magazine along with evidence of drug trafficking from a traffic stop. 3rd shift interrupted a burglary/arson in progress. Fire already set but evacuation of 11 people saved lives! Both are in jail!
