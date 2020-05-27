Kenosha Police Investigate Four Separate Shootings

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are investigating four separate shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

In two of the incidents, injuries were reported. A 22 year old female suffered a non-life threatening injury and went to the hospital for treatment.

Separately, a 21 year old man was also shot and injured. No injuries were reported in the other two incidents.

None of the shootings are thought to be related.

Kenosha Police say that more than a dozen firearms were seized in the aftermath of the shootings.

The investigations into the shootings are on-going.