Kenosha Police Investigate Incidents

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are investigating at least three separate incidents that left people injured.

Police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 AM Saturday near 53rd Street and 21st Avenue. A woman was shot in the leg as was a 25 year old. Both were thought to have been at a party at that location.

That night around 11:30 PM, police responded to a gunfire call near 45th Street and 40th Avenue and found a man with non life threatening gunshot wounds.

Later…around 2:45 Sunday morning, police were called to a hospital emergency room for a man with several minor stab wounds. He would not make a statement to the police. All the incidents are under investigation.