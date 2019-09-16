Kenosha Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–A 23 year old man is dead after a shooting last night.

The incident was called in shortly before 9 PM. Police responded to a shots fired call near the 5900

block of 19th avenue where they found Keyshawn Jenkins in the driveway of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scanner reports indicate that the area around the scene was closed to traffic last night as police were searching for a suspect. Police say the investigation is very active and they are conducting interviews.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police.