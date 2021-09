KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating what they say appears to be a tragic accident.

Police were called yesterday afternoon to the 47-hundred block of 52nd Avenue on reports of a semi tractor that rolled over a man. Police say a 62 year old man was killed and also clarified that the situation was not the result of a traffic crash.

But no further details have been released and investigators continue their work on the case.