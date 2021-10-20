Kenosha Police Investigate Triple-Homicide; Two Critically Injured in Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are on the scene of a triple homicide that left two others severely injured.

It happened late last evening in the 6-hundred block of 40th Place on the city’s northside near Kennedy Park.

One of the injured was Flown By Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital while the other is hospitalized locally.

Both are in critical condition.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings remain unknown. No identities have been released and police continue to collect evidence from the scene. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.