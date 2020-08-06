Kenosha Police Look For Suspect

Kenosha police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect. Police say 34-year-old Anderail Armstrong, aka “Cash,” is wanted for drug offenses which are suspected of being linked to several fentanyl overdoses in the community. He is also wanted for questioning in a reckless homicide investigation. Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers. If you see Armstrong, do not attempt to approach him yourself. Call 911 immediately.