Kenosha Police Make Big Fentanyl Bust As Overdose Deaths Spike

Kenosha Police Facebook Page

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As Kenosha deals with another spike in overdose deaths locally, Kenosha Police have made a major fentanyl bust.

Police say that during investigations into the sources of fentanyl a suspect was pulled over for a traffic stop.

In the vehicle police say they found 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, as well as THC.

A lethal dose of fentanyl can be as little as two milligrams.

Police say it’s shocking to find that large of an amount of straight fentanyl at once.

On Saturday the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office reported three overdose deaths in recent days.