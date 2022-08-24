Kenosha Police Officer Fired, Charged With Sexual Assault

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha Police officer lost his job and faces criminal charges after an incident last Thursday.

A criminal complaint has been filed against 27 year old Joshua Sylvester who had been a probationary officer with the KPD for just over a year.

A 34 year old woman alleges that Sylvester sexually assaulted her in a hospital emergency room following an OWI crash last week.

The details she provided to investigators was backed by footage from the officer’s body cam.

Sylvester was fired after an internal department investigation and criminal charges of 2nd degree sexual assault by a law enforcement officer, and misconduct in office/excess authority.

He’s out of jail on $15,000 cash bond and is due in court next week.