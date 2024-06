Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—-One person was reportedly killed in a shooting near the intersection of 48th Street and 36th Avenue in Kenosha on Friday evening.

According to police the incident, which occurred around 9:20 p.m. and involved multiple gunshots, is under active investigation.

No suspects are in custody, and no other injuries were reported.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.