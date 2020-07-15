Kenosha Police Respond to Shooting; Shots Fired Call

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Another night, another round of violence in Kenosha. Scanner reports indicated that police were called for a gunshot victim at a home near the sixteen hundred block of sixtieth street around 10 PM last night.

Few details about the incident are known at this time.

Additionally, police were called to a shots fired call in the Columbus Park area around 9 PM. Scanner reports said that a fight broke out in the park leading to several shots being fired before a suspect fled the scene.

We’ll have more details on these incidents as they become available.