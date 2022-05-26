Kenosha Police Search For Suspect After Escape From Stand-off

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for armed robbery and several other crimes.
34 year old Ricardo Garcia has an extensive criminal history and allegedly robbed a Kenosha store on Tuesday.
Police say they were tipped off that Garcia was at a Kenosha home near the 5300 block of 19th Avenue.
Despite SWAT teams surrounding the house for several hours, Garcia was able to escape-most likely before the home was completely contained.
Garcia has multiple other warrants out for his arrest-including failure to update his information as a sex offender multiple times.
He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual assault in 2013 and for threats to a law enforcement officer in 2018. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
If you have info on his whereabouts, contact Kenosha Police Detective Howard at (262)-656-7333.