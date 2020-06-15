Kenosha Police Seek Info On Injured Woman; Possible Crime

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are seeking the public’s help to find out what may have happened to a 28 year old woman they’re only identifying as Tera. Police say she is in critical condition at a local hospital and is unable to speak with them.

She may have been the victim of a crime. Police say that she last would have had contact with family, friends, or acquaintances on the night of June 2nd.

If you have information about Tera, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Callers can reference Kenosha Police case # 2020-27628.