Kenosha Police Seek Public’s Help in Shooting of a Teen

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 15 year old suffered a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound late Wednesday.

Kenosha Police say it happened in the 5-hundred block of 65th Street just after 9:20 PM.

Responding officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head.

But they were said to be conscious and alert.

The investigation remains open and active.

Police say that they need the public’s help in the investigation of the shooting.

If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Kenosha Police at 262-605-5238 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Refer to case# 23-17737.