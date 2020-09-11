Kenosha Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run.

The incident happened around 6:20 PM on Thursday September 10th near the intersection of 52nd Street and 25th Avenue.

Kenosha Police say that a 27 year old woman was badly injured after being hit by a red pickup truck. She later died from her injuries.

Police have been able to find surveillance video of the incident that shows the vehicle involved.

We have a picture of the truck posted above.

Anyone with information should contact Kenosha Police.