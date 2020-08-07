Kenosha Police Sending Officers To Democratic Convention

In an effort to help with enforcement during the upcoming Democratic National Convention, the Kenosha Police Department is sending seven officers to Milwaukee for the event Aug. 17-20. The Kenosha City Council approved the agreement Monday. The officers have had specialized training to deal with demonstrations. The agreement would have sent 10 officers, but attendance at the now virtual convention will be smaller due to the pandemic. More than 100 law enforcement agencies have backed out of agreements, concerned with the Milwaukee Police Commission’s decision not to use tear gas and pepper spray to control crowds.