KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police have set up an online reporting form for many different crimes. The “Citizen Self Report” can be found at Kenosha dot org and can be used to report crimes such as thefts, vandalism, and property damage.

Other crimes that can be reported are fraud, civil disputes, and worthless checks. The online form is not for in progress crimes or emergencies.

For in progress crimes you should call police dispatch or in an emergency call 9-1-1.