Kenosha Prepares For Jacob Blake Decision; Family Plans Vigil

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP NEWS)–Kenosha city officials say they are preparing for possible protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A decision is expected within the next two weeks.

Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Sunday that they will designate a demonstration space in the Wisconsin city, limit bus routes, close roads and impose curfews, among other measures.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a white police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Saying that they expect more details of the case to be released as soon as today, the Blake family is planning to hold a march and press conference this afternoon, calling for charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey. It will be held at The Collective on 52nd Street at 4:30 PM.

Jacob Blake Sr and others are expected to speak before a candlelight vigil closes the proceedings.

Tanya McLean, Executive Director of Leaders of Kenosha said that “We want justice and healing for Jacob Blake, the Blake family, and our Kenosha community.”