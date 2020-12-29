Kenosha Property Owners Seeing Double 12/29/20

A much anticipated December tradition in Kenosha left some residents wondering when they checked their mailbox recently. City property tax bills were mailed but thanks to an error at the printer, two copies of the bill were sent to some residents. The duplicates can be disregarded and the cost for the error will fall not with the city but with the contractor. The first round of property tax payments are due in January but many turn in their payments before the end of the calendar year to be able to write the amount off on their federal taxes. However due to the pandemic, many municipalities in the area have limited the in-person hours for tax payments or instituted social distancing which could lead to some long lines to make your payment.