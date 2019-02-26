Kenosha Public Museum Opens New Permanent Exhibit

KENOSHA, WI–It’s been nearly two decades but the next Kenosha Public Museum has a new permanent exhibit. “From Curiosity to Science” displays from the second floor of the museum and covers everything from ecosystems to the beginnings and evolution of modern museums. Deputy Director for the Kenosha Public Museum System Peggy Gregorski told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that among its many aims, the exhibit seeks to show the interconnectedness of society with its environment.

The new exhibit cost 1-million dollars and covers 3,500 square feet. You can get more info by clicking here: https://museums.kenosha.org/public/