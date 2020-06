KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Public Museum will reopen to the public soon. The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum will reopen on Monday July 6th.

The Public and Civil War Museums will be open from ten A-M until four-thirty P-M Monday through Friday and the Dino museum will be open from noon until four-thirty Tuesday through Friday.

The museums will remain closed on the weekends for the time being.