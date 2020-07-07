Kenosha, Racine Among Cities to Receive Grant Money For Nov. Election

Voting Booths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Wisconsin’s five largest cities will receive funds to help run November’s election during the pandemic.

Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee joined Madison and Green Bay in applying for a combined six point three million dollars in grants from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The grant money will be used for what’s being called the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan” which will help the municipalities prepare and operate safe elections by opening an adequate number of polling sites, setting up drive thru voting and drop boxes, and recruiting and training a sufficient number of poll workers.

It will also help pay for P.P.E. for those workers.

Officials hope the funds will help prevent some of the problems that arose during the April Spring Election.