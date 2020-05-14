Kenosha, Racine Counties Extend Stay at Home Order Locally

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—In response to the State Supreme Court decision to overturn Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order, Kenosha County Health officer Dr Jen Freiheit, extended the order for Kenosha County, while a similar order was issued in Racine County. The new local rules will be in place until May 26th. Dr Freiheit says that while it’s rare for the county health officer to use the authority to extend such an order, the circumstances demand it.

The order took effect at midnight. It effectively puts back the restrictions the State Supreme Court overturned earlier in the day. Kenosha has 758 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, an increase of 28 since Tuesday. One additional death has been reported bringing the county’s total to 17. There are 18 current hospitalizations.