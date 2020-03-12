Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee Eligible For Federal Disaster Aid

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha and two other Wisconsin counties have officially qualified for federal funds to fix damage from January’s storms.

Governor Tony Evers office confirmed yesterday that Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee Counties disaster declaration has been granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.

The declaration allows local governments to have federal funds cover eligible repairs along the Lake Michigan shoreline sustained in the January 10-12th storms.

While certain private not for profits can also submit projects, the money is not available for businesses or homeowners. FEMA will cover up to 75% of the cost of the covered repairs.