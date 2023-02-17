Kenosha Receives 5 Inches of Snow; Winter Weather and Speed Blamed For Pile-up Crash

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The snow that pushed through the area Thursday dropped about five inches of the white stuff in Kenosha.

Other areas received up to seven inches of snow.

As of early Friday, snow emergencies remained in effect for local communities, including Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Mt Pleasant, and Racine, until later in the day.

Plows were out and continued to clear the streets.

Schools are open today and students were expected to report as normal.

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Racine County.

It happened as the snow settled in late Thursday morning.

The first crash happened in the median of the interstate near Seven Mile Road.

As traffic slowed for that crash the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a press release that “a semi tractor-trailer traveling northbound was unable to stop for the slowing vehicles and struck another semi ahead of it.

The initial truck jackknifed and went into the east ditch.

The truck that was struck also jackknifed.

A pickup truck, also unable to stop, struck a third semi.

That semi struck a box truck and a cargo van.

Three other minor crashes occurred during this chain of events.”

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Winter weather and driving too fast for conditions are thought to be factors in the crashes.