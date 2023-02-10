Kenosha Receives Additional Funds For Lead Pipe Replacement; Gets National Recognition for Program

Typical construction industry installation of utilities in a house Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha received extra funds to remove more lead service pipes as part of an on-going program.

Following the passage of a 2017 law the Kenosha Water Utility helped to fund the replacement of privately owned lead service pipes in the city.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has allocated more than four million dollars to the city for the program over the last two years, including 270-thousand dollars in funds not utilized by other municipalities.

Kenosha’s effort on lead pipe replacement is getting both state and national recognition.

The Kenosha Water Utility was invited to Washington D.C. to participate in a White House summit on accelerating lead pipe replacements as part of the Get the Lead Out Partnership.

The additional funds will allow for 45-to-55 more lead pipes to be replaced.