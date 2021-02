KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It was another winter dream in Kenosha and the surrounding area yesterday. Around 16 inches of snow fell in Kenosha while Racine reached more than 17 inches of lake effect snow.

The long duration event left roads slippery, businesses closed, and most schools either closed or all virtual. There are some snow showers in the forecast today and tomorrow but there shouldn’t be much accumulation.