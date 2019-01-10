Kenosha Receives State Grant Money For Beat Cops

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha will receive state grant money to help fund the police department’s beat patrol this year. Two state Department of Justice grants totalling 261-thousand dollars were approved by the city council this week. The first and larger grant will provide for salary and benefits and the other will pay for the officers overtime.

The city will match with about 40-thousand dollars toward the effort. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the beat patrol is instrumental in building relationships between cops and the citizens they serve and protect.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 1/10/19 Groups seeking to void Wisconsin lame-duck laws WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/10/19 More Details on Fatal Hit and Run Man Charged With Stabbing Two People Evers says he will order change in ‘stance’ in lawsuit
Comments