KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is beginning to regulate used and rental car lots in the city. Previously no permits were required to open or operate such a facility in the city.

Now the city will issue licenses for such businesses and they’ll need a conditional use permit to operate.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the changes are necessary.

The new ordinances will take effect next year.