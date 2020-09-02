Kenosha Releases Initial Damage Estimates

KENOSHA, WI (AP)–Officials say damage to city-owned property from violence that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake is estimated at nearly 2 million dollars so far.

The city’s public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week.

Mayor John Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild.