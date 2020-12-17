Kenosha Releases Listening Session Comments; Reveal Next Steps

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha needs dramatic but practical steps towards police reform.

That was the top issue raised at four different listening sessions held by local leaders in the wake of this summer’s riots. Participants said that police brutality needs to be addressed as does de-escalation training and the lack of diversity in Kenosha’s police force.

People also spoke of the need for more community action and engagement, racism in Kenosha, and a lack of accountability and trust in government. A total of 271 individuals attended and participated in the listening sessions. Info from the sessions will be used to guide a series of committees focused on those various issues, called the Kenosha Commit To Action Roadmap.

The committees will be created in the near future but it’s not yet clear what form that process will take.