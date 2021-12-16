Kenosha remains under wind advisory Thursday

Kenoshans were hanging on tight as strong winds rolled through the county last night.

The National Weather Service reports that wind gusts in Kenosha reached in excess of 60 miles per hour overnight, with even higher gusts in some parts of the region.

WE Energies crews worked overnight and through the morning hours to restore power across the area.

Around 500 outages were reported this morning, compared to more than 5-thousand outages in Racine County. Winds will finally die down late in the day today. Kenosha is under a wind advisory until 5pm.

As of 9am Thursday, Kenosha and Racine residents had all power restored. There were still about 1200 outages reported in Milwaukee. No major damage was reported in the Kenosha area.