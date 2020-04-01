Kenosha Reports 56 Positive Coronavirus Cases; More Expected

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has 56 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night with no deaths reported.

In a teleconference Tuesday night, Director of Kenosha County Division of Health Jen Freiheit said that a large number of positives came in late in the afternoon Tuesday, while 5 people remain hospitalized.

Dr Freiheit says of those hospitalizations none are yet breathing on their own. However, of the positive tests that have come in, less than half reported a cough, a few more had a fever, but some had no symptoms at all.

Additionally the county is considering a new metric known as “probables”-patients who have not been tested but have come in contact with someone who has the virus.

There have been 495 negative cases. Dr Freiheit says that the case numbers are not expected to peak until the end of April.