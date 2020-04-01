Kenosha Reports 56 Positive Coronavirus Cases; More Expected
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has 56 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night with no deaths reported.
In a teleconference Tuesday night, Director of Kenosha County Division of Health Jen Freiheit said that a large number of positives came in late in the afternoon Tuesday, while 5 people remain hospitalized.
Dr Freiheit says of those hospitalizations none are yet breathing on their own. However, of the positive tests that have come in, less than half reported a cough, a few more had a fever, but some had no symptoms at all.
Additionally the county is considering a new metric known as “probables”-patients who have not been tested but have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
There have been 495 negative cases. Dr Freiheit says that the case numbers are not expected to peak until the end of April.