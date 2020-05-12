Kenosha Reports Increase of Nearly 30 Cases Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County reported an increase of 29 positive cases of Covid-19 Monday, for a total of 711.

One additional death was reported, bringing Kenosha’s total to 16. The county reports more than 35-hundred negative tests.

Statewide, there are more than 10-thousand-4 hundred cases and over 108-thousand negative tests. There have been more than 400 deaths.

State Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says that anyone with symptoms can get tested.

You can find a testing location near you by clicking here