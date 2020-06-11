Kenosha Reports Spike in Opioid Overdoses

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County authorities are again battling a string of suspected opioid overdoses since the beginning of the month. During the first nine days of June, 17 overdose calls came in to the Kenosha Fire Department, 13 of which were opioid related.

The worst day was June 9th when four calls came in-three simultaneously. EMS Division Chief Jim Poltrock said in a statement that “This usually signals that some strong or fentanyl-laced heroin has come into the city.”

All of the cases on June 9th were revived with Narcan. Kenosha County offers Narcan training virtually, and will supply the medication to people and homes where it may be needed. More info on that program can be found in the press release below.

6-10-20 local overdoses