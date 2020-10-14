Kenosha Resident Car Jacked at Gunpoint

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha resident was car jacked at gunpoint Monday morning.

It happened around 4:30 AM and the victim was able to flag down a Kenosha Police officer. Officers were able to spot the stolen vehicle and began a pursuit. It was later located near a retention pond in the Whitecaps neighborhood.

As officers consolidated their efforts in that area, three juveniles were taken into custody and evidence was recovered from the retention pond.

Charges of armed robbery and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent are said to be pending.