A Kenosha restaurant suffered minor damage after a vehicle struck the building last night.

The House of Gerhard on 75th Street and 40th Avenue had to be boarded up after a young driver attempted a turn from 75th Street to 40th Avenue but reportedly missed the turn due to the speed of the SUV, crashing into the front of the restaurant.

No structural damage or injuries were reported. House of Gerhard is open for regular lunch and dinner hours today.