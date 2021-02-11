Get out into Kenosha for Restaurant Week!

You can dine-in, have it delivered, or just pick it up and take it home.

It’s your chance to try out some new restaurants in the Kenosha area. Check out the more than 50 participating restaurants HERE!

Listen to Bill and Pete on Wake Up Kenosha and Lip-off with Dan & Pete every day starting Friday for your chance to win a giftcard to one of the participating restaurants!

Kenosha Restaurant Week starts February 20th and ends February 28th.