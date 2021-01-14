Kenosha Retail Staple to Close Doors

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A staple of Kenosha retail has decided to close their doors. Jack Andrea’s, which has been open for more than a century in the city, made the announcement via social media Wednesday.

The post said in part “given the recent COVID spikes in our area, we’ve come to the difficult decision to pause our in-store operations for the foreseeable future – we don’t currently see a way for our in-person retail business to continue operating in a way that is safe and responsible for both our customers and staff.”

They will do on-line orders for the next few weeks. The owners say they will reevaluate their business and may reopen in a modified form in the future.