Kenosha Riots Damage Estimates Hits $11M

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–More estimates are coming in from the damage done during the Kenosha riots. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission that current estimates are over eleven million dollars worth of damage with more reports to come.

The chief told the commission that number already equals about three years worth of normal damage the area sustains. The commission met virtually and several email public comments were entered into the record.

The vast majority called for Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to resign because of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

However Leipzig told the commission that they should wait for all the information to be reported before making any decisions about how the situation was dealt with by officials.