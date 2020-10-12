Kenosha Saloon Holds “Political Rally” to Apparently Sidestep Capacity Restrictions

Cork, Ireland

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha tavern held what they called a political rally over the weekend in a move meant to protest Governor Tony Evers reduced capacity limits.

Duke’s Country Saloon on 18th street in the city promoted the rally via social media. The governor’s order requires some indoor establishments to stay at 25% capacity or less but other events-like rallies-are exempt.

In promoting their establishment as a political rally, Duke’s could in theory get around the 25% capacity rule.

The rally was also meant to protest proposed rule changes to the city’s cabaret license system.

That proposal was sent back to committee by the Kenosha Common Council last week.