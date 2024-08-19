Kenosha School Board to Vote on Brompton School Closure Amid Charter School Merger Plans

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Unified School District School Board will meet to discuss the closure of The Brompton School after delaying a decision during its July 23 meeting.

The decision comes after the Board approved renaming the Dimensions of Learning Academy to the Ruth Harman Academy in June, incorporating aspects of both the Brompton and Dimensions charters.

The Wisconsin Department of Instruction requires a formal vote to close The Brompton School as KUSD seeks to merge students from both schools.