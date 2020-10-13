Kenosha Seeks Damage Estimates To Qualify For SBA Assistance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Local officials are exploring the possibility of small business loans for those who suffered damage during the August riots.

The Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management is seeking private residents and businesses that suffered damage and losses in the violence following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer.

Officials are inquiring if there are 25 such homes or businesses that suffered losses of 40 percent or more that are either under insured or not insured.

Those losses can include any number of items including structures, inventory, and personal property. Residents must demonstrate such losses to qualify.

The city of Kenosha will collect the data via a questionnaire which must be received by officials by Wednesday October 21st.

If enough property qualifies, residents and business owners could then qualify for Small Business Association assistance.

Anyone with questions can contact the Kenosha Division of Management Office.