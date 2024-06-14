Kenosha Seeks Public Input on Five-Year Plan for Urban Development

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)- – The City of Kenosha is inviting written comments on its 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan until Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The plan aims to improve housing, living environments, and economic opportunities for low and moderate-income residents, addressing the needs of homeless and near-homeless individuals.

Funded by HUD’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Grant, the plan’s details can be viewed on the city’s website.

Public hearings will be held at City Hall, 625 52nd Street, on:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 5 p.m. (Room 202)

Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 5 p.m. (Room 202)

Monday, August 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. (Room 204)

Monday, August 5, 2024, at 7 p.m. (Room 200)

Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to City of Kenosha, Consolidated Plan Comments, 625-52nd Street, Room 308, Kenosha, WI 53140.