Kenosha Sees More Than 30,000 Calls For Service During Recent Anarchy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There were more than 30-thousand calls for service during the anarchy in Kenosha and its aftermath.

More than 34-hundred calls were made to 9-1-1 and two hundred fifty two total arrests. Of those one hundred thirty two were people who do not live in Kenosha County.

Nearly two million dollars worth of damage was done to the city of Kenosha property, and there was three hundred eighty-five thousand dollars worth of damage done to county property.

Authorities are seeking seven persons of interest in over 23 suspicious fires. You can find pictures of those people at wlip dot com.