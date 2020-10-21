Kenosha Sees Record Numbers on First Day of Early In-Person Voting

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP)–Voters in Kenosha and across Wisconsin lined up to cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting. In Kenosha both in-person and drive through voting are available-which a record one thousand one hundred twenty ballots were cast.

Voters can also drop off completed absentee ballots at specially installed drop boxes across the city to avoid any issues with mailing the ballot in.

Elections officials are concerned that confusion could reign in Wisconsin on Election Day when posted results may appear to be complete but don’t actually include thousands of absentee ballots that are still being counted.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that counties make clear when posting election results how many absentee ballots are still outstanding.