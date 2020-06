KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha reported another small uptick in Covid-19 cases Monday. The new total is one thousand three hundred sixty eight, up twelve from the weekend. No new deaths were reported so the county’s total stands at thirty-six.

Wisconsin inched closer to the twenty-three thousand case mark with six hundred ninety four deaths.

Kenosha County still is only meeting two of the six Kickstart reopening criteria.