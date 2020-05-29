Kenosha Sees Smaller Covid Increase Thursday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County recorded a much smaller increase of Covid-19 cases Thursday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health reported one thousand ninety four positive cases, up 10 from Wednesday. That total represents an 18 percent increase from this time last week.

There have been 25 Covid related deaths.

Wisconsin is approaching 17-thousand positive cases and 5 hundred fifty deaths.

Also, Kenosha County is still lacking in four of the six “kickstart” gating criteria.

You can see the local numbers and kickstart info here