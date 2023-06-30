Kenosha Celebrates America This Independence Day Weekend

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, beginning at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue downtown and wraps up near Library Park.

The Kenosha Pops Band leads off the first division in this year’s parade, which also features 17 floats competing for ribbons and the Best in Show trophy.

There are also veterans groups, a stilt walker, jugglers, and a host of entertainers and honored guests.

After the parade wraps up the city’s Celebrate America celebrations begin with multiple stages with live music, a children’s area, vendors, food, a carnival, and more.

The events wrap up with the Festival Foods Fireworks at 9:30 PM on Tuesday July 4th.

There will be different traffic patterns and road closures during the event.

To help with traffic flow and parking there will also be free shuttle and streetcar rides.

Get more information from Visit Kenosha here.

Listen: Liz Snyder From The Kenosha News and WLIP’s Pete Serzant preview Kenosha’s Celebrate America